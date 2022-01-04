KIRO Launches New Podcast

KIRO News Radio 97.3 FM in Seattle has launched Leaving a Legacy Podcast, with midday host Gee Scott. Scott will take listeners on a journey to discover how influential public figures want to leave their legacy on this world.

“My father always talked about legacy, and this podcast connects me to him now that he’s gone,” said podcast host Gee Scott. “I’m so excited to learn from these powerful influencers to see what they’re passionate about and what they want their legacy to be. It’s a powerful question, and one that truly puts into perspective our why during the short time we’re all here on Earth.”

The first episode, airing January 4th, features former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and current CBS Mornings’ host Nate Burleson. Other guests include author, activist and journalist Amanda Knox, the ‘King of Twitter’ Josiah Johnson, and Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price, who famously decided to pay all his employees a $70,000 minimum salary.

Gee Scott is co-host of KIRO Radio’s “Gee & Ursula Show,” which can be heard weekdays from 9am-12 noon or on demand at MyNorthwest.com.