WYPR Platinum Anniversary

New York Public Radio, WYPR 88.1 FM is celebrating 20 years of serving the community in 2022. The celebration will include a variety of in-person and virtual events, special on-air programming, fundraising campaigns and other activities for listeners all year long.

“Our community of members and listeners is the reason that we are so successful,” said LaFontaine Oliver, President/GM. “We have one of the best performing sustaining programs in the country with almost 70% of our members giving monthly donations. Their support has allowed the station to grow to the point where we are more than terrestrial radio — our content now reaches audiences on-air, on-line, on-demand, on mobile and in the community.”

WYPR was launched through the efforts of a group of local citizens who came together to raise money and secure the bank loan for the purchase of WYPR when the student run station, WHJU, was sold by Johns Hopkins University in 2001.

Currently, WYPR has about 18,000 individuals among its financial supporters. The station has set a goal of reaching 20,000 members in 2022.