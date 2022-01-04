New NEPM President

New England Public Media has hired Matt Abramovitz as the new president of NEPM. Abramovitz is the current VP of Programming at WQXR, part of New York Public Radio.

“I am thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to lead NEPM. I love this region, and I believe in the unique power of public media to connect, inform and inspire,” said Abramovitz. “NEPM’s next chapter includes building new studios, as well as expanding our programming and community outreach to serve new audiences. It is an exciting moment for the organization, and I’m energized by the remarkable NEPM team and their shared passion for serving the region.”

Abramovitz succeeds Martin Miller, who announced his retirement as president of New England Public Media last year. Abramovitz will formally take over leadership of NEPM on Feb. 1, 2022.