760 WJR Finalizes New Lineup

760 WJR will celebrate its 100th Anniversary in 2022. The Detroit heritage station has adjusted its lineup for the new year.

“The last year has brought an unprecedented amount of change and we have used this opportunity to reevaluate and rethink how we do Talk Radio. These changes are the exciting result of that process,” said Mike Wheeler, Programming OM and PD.

Here’s a glimpse at some of the Centennial retooling:

Ann Thomas has been promoted to Assistant Program Director of WJR. Thomas is approaching 30 years at WJR as a news reporter, anchor, and morning show producer.

Paul W. Smith, who recently celebrated his 25th anniversary as WJR morning host, is joined by co-host Sean Baligian.

Frank Beckmann’s former late morning shift is rebranded as “All Talk with Tom Jordan and Kevin Dietz”.

Laura Hessen moves from the “Guy Gordon Show” to serve as Executive Producer of “All Talk with Tom Jordan and Kevin Dietz”.

Nick Roddy, former Detroit Lions Broadcast Producer, takes the reins as Executive Producer of the 3PM-5PM “Guy Gordon Show”.

FOX News Radio has been added as the WJR network news provider.

Ken Rogulski joins Dayna Clark to provide in-house coverage of WJR’s Traffic and Weather First.

“We are extremely proud of this team, their credentials, their integrity and their ability to represent WJR and Cumulus in the tradition expected by all Michiganders,” said Steve Finateri, VP/MM, Cumulus Detroit. “Individually they each are ‘A’ players with big brands, and as a collective group of broadcasters, we feel we have the absolute strongest lineup in Michigan radio, maybe anywhere in the country.”