Silver Fish Extends Carsen Contract

Silverfish Media has signed Director of Programming Jessica Humphreville (a.k.a. “Carsen”) to a two-year contract extension. She will also continue as co-host of Compass Media Networks nationally syndicated Big D & Bubba show.

“Carsen is a valued member of our Silverfish Media team, and Big D, Bubba, and I are all elated she is part of our Big D & Bubba family,” said Patrick Thomas, President.

“I am ecstatic to continue with this incredible team. Standing alongside Big D, Bubba, and Patrick is my great fortune; these guys love good radio and are passionate about creating great content,” said Humphreville.

Compass has also agreed to terms on a two-year extension of her nationally syndicated midday show, ‘Country With Carsen.’