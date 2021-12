Syndicated Country Music radio duo, Big D & Bubba are celebrating their 25th anniversary. The morning show is heard on about 100 stations nationwide.

The pair first teamed up on December 16, 1996 in Baton Rouge on WXCT (now WTGE). The show today is based in Nashville and is syndicated by Compass Networks.

The program and hosts have won multiple awards from the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music.