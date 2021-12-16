Alpha Taps Keith Abrams For CD

Alpha Media has named Keith Abrams as Content Director for the Portland, Oregon cluster. Abrams joins Alpha from iHeartMedia where he was SVPP/Programming and Brand Coordinator.

“Celebrating its 95th year, KXL is one of the best performing local news radio stations in the country, with one of the smartest and highly motivated news teams anywhere. After an exhaustive search, we are very happy to welcome Keith Abrams to lead our Alpha Media News/Talk stations in Portland,” said Gene Sandbloom, Operations Manager.

Abrams will oversee Programming for FM News 101 KXL, Freedom 970/KUFO, and 750 The Game/KXTG.