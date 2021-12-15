The DUDE launches The Chad & Meg Show

Midlands Media Group in Columbia, South Carolina is launching a new morning show on WUDE-FM. The Chad & Meg Show is hosted by two Country format veterans, Chad Brock and Meg Butterfly.

Brock is a former country artist who was signed to both Warner Music and Broken Bow Records. From 2005 to 2010, Brock was morning personality at WQYK in Tampa.

Butterfly is an ACM Award Winner and 9-time CMA nominee. She brings over 20 years of Major Market radio experience to the show. Most recently she co-hosted mornings at WKKT-FM in Charlotte. She’s also worked in Detroit and Pittsburgh.

Midlands Media Media is run by the husband and wife team Keith and Marie Stover. “Chad and Meg have an incredible chemistry and sound like they have done a show together for years”, said Keith “Clark” Stover. “This show fills a gap in the country syndication market for stations looking for a fun, relatable male/female personality combination that appeals to the adult demographic.”

The Independent Broadcasters Association and Midlands Media have teamed up to offer the show to IBA member stations on a right of first refusal basis in their market. “The IBA is incredibly happy that we are able to add another quality show for IBA members,” said IBA board member Darrell Calton. “The Chad and Meg show exemplifies the top-notch talent our independent stations are producing at affordable member prices”.

The daily show, available to affiliates beginning in January, will feature breaks that may run in any daypart. The show comes with localization imaging and sponsor endorsements available.