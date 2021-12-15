iHeart, CW Staying Together

iHeartMedia and The CW have signed a new multi-year agreement for The CW to remain the exclusive television broadcast and video streaming partner for both the two-day iHeartRadio Music Festival and the annual holiday iHeartRadio Jingle Ball event. The CW and iHeartMedia have been partners on these events since 2012.

“The CW is thrilled to continue our partnership with iHeartMedia to bring today’s most dynamic performers and groundbreaking artists directly to fans and viewers,” said Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO, The CW Network. “As we enter into a new decade of collaboration, The CW is looking forward to serving as the exclusive TV broadcast and video streaming partner of both of these can’t-miss events for years to come.”

“From the beginning, we have been attracted to The CW’s young audience reach, and this new agreement will extend our partnership with the Network into a second decade,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “Each year, the iHeartRadio Music Festival and the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour attract the biggest superstars in music, and this partnership extends the reach of these iconic events into to the homes of millions of viewers around the country.”