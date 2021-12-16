2022 Sales Training Summit

Rising Above is a virtual sales and management media summit. It’s set for January 26-27. 2022.

Swagger Institute, P1 Learning and the National Alliance of State Broadcasters Associations (NASBA) have teamed up to present the summit. Scheduled presenters include: Bob Houghton (NASBA) and lessons from Laurie Kahn, Jeff Fanselow, Jamie Aplin, Jessica Jett-Hill, Paul Moehring, Tammy Wellbrock, Brandeis C. Hall, Chris Lytle, Derron Steenbergen, and Speed Marriott,

“Rising Above is a direct response to so many in our industry asking for more. More training that teams can attend as a group from their own sales room or homes. Our lineup of speakers is the best of any event, live or virtual, in the history of the industry,” said Derron Steenbergen, Swagger Institute. “It’s a great way to kick off 2022 with planning, focus, energy, and inspiration.”

“Last January, Derron and I felt that this would be our last ‘Rising Above’. Surely by 2022, we would be well on the path to the next normal. Turns out that the next normal still has need to get together, albeit virtually, to celebrate our Broadcast industry,” said Speed Marriott, P1 Learning. “So, we’re back, with Rising Above: Ascending to Greatness, ready to motivate, to inspire, and challenge! We look forward to see you there.”

Registration for Rising Above will be offered for free through 29 participating State Broadcasters Association’s and their Memberships. Summit information and registration can be found HERE.