iHeart Wisconsin Contributes Big to Our Tally

iHeartMedia country stations in Milwaukee and Madison teamed up for the first time ever for their Wisconsin Cares for St Jude Kids Radiothon. A total of $251,829 was raised for the organization.

“St. Jude is near and dear to our hearts in both Milwaukee and Madison, so it was an amazing thing to see both stations and our listeners come together for the cause!” said Quinn, WMIL Program Director.

“It made sense at the end of the day to combine our efforts when both of our stations have the same goal – to end childhood cancer. And hopefully one day, we won’t have to host a Radiothon because we’ve found a cure with the help of our listener!” added Chelsey Steinhauer, WMAD Program Director.