Audacy Radiothon Kids Kids Nets $171,000

The 20th annual “98.1 WOGL Loves Our Kids Radiothon” raised more than $171,000 over two days. The radiothon supports the Child Life, Education and Creative Arts Therapy Department at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of our listeners, advertisers and community members who donated,’” said David Yadgaroff, SVP/MM, Audacy Philadelphia. “The ‘98.1 WOGL Loves Our Kids Radiothon’ is so close to the hearts of everyone on our team and the many volunteers who donate their time each year.”

The radiothon was broadcast live from Audacy corporate headquarters in Philadelphia on December 9 and 10. The event was hosted by morning show host Coop alongside an array of co-hosts, including legacy personalities Glenn Kalina, Ross Brittain and Harvey Holiday, as well as local sports figures and numerous talent from NBC10 Philadelphia.