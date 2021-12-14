WBGO Prepares A Goodbye For Bourne

Michael Bourne, current host of Singers Unlimited and Blues Break as well as previous host of Afternoon Jazz, will retire from WBGO at the end of 2021. The Newark Public Radio station is planning a live, star-studded radio program on Sunday, January 2 for Bourne’s sign-off.

“December 4th was my 75th birthday and December 31st will be my 37th anniversary on WBGO,” said Bourne. ” A stroke knocked me down a year ago but did not cripple my always vivid memories, so I’m actually scribbling a memoir, mostly about my travels and about extraordinary artists I’ve gotten to know. I’ve been very lucky to be able to do all that I’ve done, and I am always grateful.”

“Naturally, America’s number one radio market has a distinguished history of gifted and revered broadcasters, and for nearly 4 decades WBGO has been the sole home of one – Michael Bourne,” said Steven Williams, President/CEO. “Those of us who had the rare fortune to share the studios with “MB” are exceptionally proud to call him a member of our family and for us, his retirement elicits a bittersweet reaction, on the one hand we take great pride in being so close to a genuine legend in our chosen profession, on the other hand, it’s difficult to imagine the airwaves without him.”