Morning Jazz For Bob Kelley

WUCF-FM has brought long-time radio veteran Bob Kelley on board to take over as host of Morning Jazz on 89.9 Jazz & More. Kelley takes over in Central Florida for long-time host Marc Taylor who moved to Florida’s West coast.

“I am honored to be selected as host of Morning Jazz, as it has been a part of my life for more than 40 years,” said Kelley. “Jazz has grown and changed yet continue to be a celebration of spirit showing a freedom of feeling and ideas and become more global with all corners of the world being represented. After all these years I can surely say I never stop learning…. nor want to.”

“Bob brings a wealth of experience as a radio personality, he’s well-known in our community, and he’s also a big fan of jazz music. Bob is so knowledgeable about the artists, and the history of jazz – and this love shines through when he’s talking to the music makers and jazz artists of today,” Kayonne Riley, Director of Radio.