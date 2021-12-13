WONE Akron Names New PD

Rubber City Radio Group’s 97.5 WONE-FM/Akron, OH has promoted Matt Spatz to Program Director. He is the co-host of “Spatz & Amanda In The Morning” at the Classic Rock station.

“I can’t thank Thom Mandel and Nick Anthony enough; it was an unbelievable opportunity to come back home to WONE earlier this year, and to now have the chance to program the station that taught me what rock and roll was when I was 16 is a dream come true,” said Spatz.

Spatz previously worked at the station from 1994 – 1997. He rejoined the station at the beginning of 2021.