Garagiola to Call Diamondbacks on Radio

The MLB team announced this week that Chris Garagiola would be joining the team’s radio broadcast team as secondary play-by-play announcer on Bonneville’s 98.7 FM and the Arizona Diamondbacks Radio Network.

Garagiola is the grandson of Joe Garagiola Sr. and the son of Joe Garagiola Jr.

Joe Garagiola Sr. spent 15 seasons on D-Backs broadcasts. Joe Garagiola Jr. was the team’s original General Manager from 1995-2005.

Garagiola posted this message to Twitter: “I am so excited to announce that I have accepted a position with the @dbacks organization to serve as the pre/post radio host as well as the team’s secondary radio broadcaster. I’m beyond excited for this opportunity and I cannot wait to get started!