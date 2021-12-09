Pitching Pennies In Tucson

Cumulus Tucson’s KiiM-FM Penny Pitch Fundraiser is set for December 15-17. The fundraiser benefits the Arizona’s Children Association help many of Arizona’s children and families in crisis.

“Over the years we’ve helped raise a quarter million dollars for Arizona’s Children Association, but the real stars of the KiiM-FM Penny Pitch are the listeners and sponsors in our community. With their help, we’re hoping again to pass our goal of one million pennies,” said Buzz Jackson, PD.

The Penny Pitch raises money by inviting the public to donate their spare pennies, nickels, dimes, quarters, or whatever they have during a three-day live broadcast.