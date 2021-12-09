Dillard Named The Block Brand Manager

Skip Dillard is the Brand Manager of newly launched 94.7 The Block. Dillard joins Audacy New York City after serving 12 years as Vice President of Programming and Operations Manager for WBLS and WLIB in New York.

“I am truly grateful for the opportunity to join the Audacy team here in New York City,” said Dillard. “There’s nothing quite like the chance to build a new, fun and exciting station for the greater NYC area that will be rooted in the community. I am honored to accept the challenge.”

“Skip knows the music, the artists, the community and this city and has a depth of knowledge and relationships that make him the premiere choice to be the building block for this new brand,” said Chris Oliviero, SVP/MM. “His arrival solidifies our commitment to making classic hip hop and throwbacks a vibrant sound on the New York dial, and we are excited to welcome him to The Block.”