Otto Padron Honored By USCIS

Otto Padron, President/CEO Meruelo Media is being awarded an Outstanding Americans by Choice certificate. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services is presenting the award.

The Outstanding Americans by Choice initiative recognizes the outstanding achievements of naturalized U.S. citizens. Through civic participation, professional achievement, and responsible citizenship, recipients of the honor have demonstrated their commitment to this country and to the common civic values that unite Americans.

