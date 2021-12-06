Podcast Deals With Grief

“Here After with Megan Devine” is a weekly podcast hosted by psychotherapist and grief advocate Megan Devine. It’s produced by Amy Brown, co-host of ‘The Bobby Bones Show’.

“We’re not exactly trained to deal with this stuff very well, professionally or personally,” said Devine. “To make things better for everyone, we need to change how we talk about mental health and that means we’ve got to talk about grief,” said Devine.

“We all experience grief and loss, but we don’t always know how to navigate it or provide help and support to others,” said Brown. “Megan’s real-life approach to understanding grief is a valuable resource and I couldn’t be happier to share her knowledge and expertise with listeners in this new podcast.”