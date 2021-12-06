iHeart Signs Podcast Deal With Ron Howard’s Company

Imagine Entertainment Chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard announced the launch of their new podcast division, Imagine Audio, starting with an exclusive deal with iHeartMedia. The deal will include a slate of co-produced, unscripted podcasts.

The partnership will collaborate to launch six new series over the next two years distributed through the iHeartPodcast Network. The division will be overseen by Imagine’s Chief Strategy Officer, Justin Wilkes and led by producer, Kara Welker.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have iHeart as our partner as we launch the Imagine brand into the audio space,” said Imagine’s Justin Wilkes. “Audio has proven to be a fantastic incubator and engine for IP development and between our connectivity to talent and storytellers, as well as our ability to create high-quality content, we’re incredibly well positioned to enter the category.”