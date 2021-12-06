CPB Taps 75 Stations For DTP

75 public media stations have been selected to take part in a new Digital Transformation Program. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting is funding the virtual program developed by the Poynter Institute.

The program includes online coaching and training to the station CEOs, along with the leaders of the five National Multicultural Alliance organizations, and their staff members. The focus is to educate, assist, and coach public media senior leaders and their staff on the best strategies and tactics to transform their organization’s digital operations and culture.

“CPB’s commitment to advancing innovation and diversity continues to be reflected through our strategic investments helping system leaders advance a digital-first, audience-centric approach,” said Patricia Harrison, CPB president and CEO. “The program will provide coaching and resources to help stations become more agile and leverage digital content, platforms, and data to grow and engage new and existing public media audiences.”

A list of the stations selected can be found Here.