iHeart Promotes Ivey

He’s loved radio since age 6. iHeartMedia announced late Wednesday that John Ivey has been named President of CHR Content Development and Strategy. Ivey will focus on the recruitment, training, deployment and career growth of talent across all of iHeart’s CHR stations.

Ivey will work closely with Dennis Clark, the Executive Vice President of Talent Development to coach and develop talent. He will continue to report to Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer and President of the National Programming Group for iHeartMedia.

“For over 20 years, John has been a key part of our successful Los Angeles market and our CHR stations across the country,” said Poleman. “Now he will step into another integral role within iHeart – a role which represents that iHeart is a talent-first company dedicated to building the skills, capacity and drive of our nationally-recognized on-air personalities. John’s extensive experience in programming and his credibility within the industry are perfect for leading and elevating this initiative.”

Ivey has served as President of CHR Programming Strategy since 2017. Additionally, Ivey has held the role of Program Director for iHeartMedia’s iconic CHR powerhouse station KIIS FM in Los Angeles for the past 20 years and will pass the torch to his successor, which will be announced tomorrow. Since Ivey joined KIIS FM as its Program Director, the station has been consistently one of the nation’s highest cuming station in key demos, features some of the most popular programming lineups including the hit morning show On Air with Ryan Seacrest, has won multiple Marconi Awards for station of the year, and is home to nationally-recognized events including iHeartRadio’s KIIS FM Jingle Ball and Wango Tango. Ivey will remain a strong presence and supporter for the KIIS FM team to ensure a smooth transition.

“My mother took me to a radio station for the first time on my 6th Birthday. The PD of that station, Mrs. Potter was my first mentor. Next was my first PD, Steve Hagen and later the legendary Steve Rivers. Now it’s my turn to focus on TALENT FIRST at iHeart,” said Ivey. “Thanks to Bob Pittman for always supporting me and allowing me to pitch a dream and turn it into a job. I love supporting talent, watching them grow and achieve their goals. Let’s GO!”

Ivey, a 40-plus year radio veteran and the longest running Program Director for KIIS FM, began his radio career as an on-air personality and Music Director in his hometown of Owensboro, Kentucky and later led programming efforts for stations in Rochester, New York; Nashville, Tennessee; and Boston. He joined iHeartMedia Los Angeles in 2001 and throughout his tenure has served as Vice President of Programming for the market, Program Director of KYSR FM and KHHT FM, Senior Vice President of Programming and CHR Brand Manager for iHeartMedia, and has co-produced marque events and television specials including iHeartRadio’s KIIS FM Jingle Ball and Wango Tango. Additionally Ivey was named on Billboard Magazine’s Inaugural Power List.