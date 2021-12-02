NJBA’s Former Chairman Pat Delsi Dies

Pat Delsi, past Chairman of the Board of New Jersey Broadcasters Association, has died according to current NJBA President Paul Rotella. Delsi was a 67-year broadcaster and NJBA Hall of Fame member since 2014.

Delsi was also the former president of the Philadelphia Press Association and a past Chairman of the Board of Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia. He was inducted into Drexel University’s Sports Hall of Fame, and just completed a record number of years broadcasting Drexel basketball games. Pat was of late the President of PDS Broadcasting.

Rotella said, “Pat was a commensurate gentleman, and they just don’t make them like Pat anymore. He was the first person to welcome me to the NJBA with a warm smile and hearty handshake of congratulations 14 years ago at my first Board meeting and I’ll never forget that smile…we will all miss him a lot.”