Troy West Joins EMF

Troy West has been named Assistant Program Director for the Educational Media Foundation Radio Group. His first day on the job will be December 1.

“I’ve known Troy for over 20 years,” said Mandy Young, Group PD. “His skills are the perfect complement to mine and our blended strengths will serve our listeners and team well. I believe he is the right choice to round out our programming leadership—he has a heart for ministry and a track record of focus and success. I look forward to partnering with Troy to take K-LOVE and Air1 to new heights.”

West takes over for Dan Arthur who has been serving as APD. Arthur will continue his work as Music Director.