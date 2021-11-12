New Year, New Hosts GBH

2022 will find two new co-hosts anchoring GBH News in Boston. Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel will co-host Morning Edition on the NPR station.

“Our audiences have told us that mornings matter most when it comes to news. They look to us to get the information they need and set the tone for the day ahead,” said Pam Johnston, GM. “With Paris and Jeremy as co-hosts of Morning Edition at GBH News, our audiences will get local stories from different perspectives.”

Alston will rejoin GBH from WBUR, where she is a host of the NPR podcast Consider This. Siegel is currently the host and producer of the Washington, DC-based daily news podcast Politico Dispatch.