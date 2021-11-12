CBS Holiday Offerings

CBS has Thanksgiving and Christmas specials ready for affiliates. The Thanksgiving special is available now and the Christmas special is available November 17.

Gil Gross hosts three hours of stories, delicious recipes, and traditions old and new to celebrate Thanksgiving.

‘CBS Presents Country Home for the Holidays’ features country hits and classics along with holiday memories and songs from country music talent. The program includes: Brett Eldredge, Sara Evans, Cole Swindell and the Pistol Annies.