Helping Homeless Vets In Detroit

New Country 93.1 (WDRQ-FM) in Detroit ‘Broadway’s Veterans Matter Honor-Thon’ raised $8,000 in four hours Veterans Day. The money is enough to house 10 local homeless veterans in long-term housing.

“Today, we shared many stories from veterans about their time served, and their feelings about homeless veterans. Their inspirational tales inspired our listeners to open their wallets and give a hand up to our deserving heroes,” said host Broadway. “Detroit has the most generous listeners I have ever experienced in my 20+ years in radio.”

“Veterans Matter has helped to house over 5,000 veterans nationwide, and thanks to Cumulus Media and the Honor-Thon; we are that much closer to housing a thousand more,” said Shawn A. Clark, Executive Director, Veterans Matter. “We can’t thank all of you enough for making sure that our brothers and sisters have a safe place to call home this winter!”