Host Goes on Hunger Strike

SiriusXM host Joe Madison is on a hunger strike until Congress passes, and President Biden signs, the Freedom to Vote Act or the J.L. Voting Rights Advancement Act.

Both bills were recently passed by the House of Representatives and both have stalled in the Senate. Neither bill has garnered the requisite 60-vote majority, and have been unable to circumvent the required majority due to the Senate filibuster rule.

According to Madison, “I have begun this hunger strike in solidarity with all those who are calling on Congress and the President to protect our voting rights.”