Adthos Offering Vax Campaign

Adthos Creative Studio is offering an AI audio ad campaign with a customizable Covid19 vaccination message. Promos cover 1,000 of the largest U.S. cities.

According to the company, “In a time where fake news and misinformation is rife, we believe that radio – which remains one of the most trusted forms of media – has an important role to play in contributing positively to the world. And in the midst of an evolving public health crisis, the ability to create powerful targeted messaging quickly and easily to be rolled out in multiple locations offers big advantages. We also see this as a positive use for AI technology that benefits humanity.”

Along with the customized U.S. offerings, the company has produced promos covering 6,500 cities in 40 countries and in 70 languages and dialects. The company requires users disclose the AI nature of the promos on-air or on the station website.

More information can be found Here.