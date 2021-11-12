A Window For WHUR

96.3 WHUR is teaming up with Macy’s to help usher in the holidays to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the station. WHUR will join Macy’s Metro Center at its holiday window unveiling November 16 to pull the curtains back on two Macy’s displays highlighting the radio station’s anniversary.

“Everyone knows the holidays would not be holidays without the Macy’s windows unveiling. It’s truly an honor for WHUR to take part in the celebration this year and it’s another reason for us to show how proud we are to be a part of the Washington community,” said WHUR General Manager Sean Plater.

The Howard University owned station officially turns 50 December 10.