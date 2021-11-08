Mean Jean Moves Up A Notch

SummitMedia has promoted Jean ‘Mean Jean’ Fremont to PD for Hot 104.5 (WKHT) in the company’s Knoxville cluster. He’ll continue hosting afternoons on the station. Fremont has been APD and Music Director for the last two years.

Fremont spent four years with Hot 104.5 under a previous owner until his departure in June 2018. Before returning to Knoxville, he worked with Cox Media Group in Orlando as Power 95.3 on-air personality.

“Hot 104.5 has always been a special station to me. I’m really excited to be able to lead the first station that gave me my first full-time opportunity,” Fremont said. “I thank the team for their guidance and trusting me to take Hot 104.5 to the next level.”

Originally from New York, Fremont began his radio career as an intern with CBS Radio Orlando in the summer of 2009. He joined the station full time in November 2010 as on-air personality until leaving for Knoxville in 2014.

“I am delighted to see Jean continue to grow in his contributions to our brand and the strategic direction of Hot 104.5 now as our program director,” added Knoxville Market President Chris Protzman. “His commitment to the station, music and community we serve are his driving passions.”