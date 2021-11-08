Two New Hosting Roles For Proctor

Cassiday Proctor is taking two new on-air hosting positions for Cumulus She’ll host mornings on Buffalo Alternative Rocker WEDG-FM and middays on Adult Contemporary WXKC-FM in Erie.

Proctor was previously Midday host at KCHZ-FM and afternoon host KCJK-FM, both in Kansas City, where she also served as Spotter for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jim Riley, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Buffalo-Erie, said: “Cassiday’s track record of success in major market morning shows and her time on the nationally syndicated Bert Show made her a great candidate for this job. The fact that she married into a Buffalo family, and this is where she wants to live and raise a family made her the obvious choice. We’re very lucky.”

Proctor commented: “I am thrilled that my journey with Cumulus brings me to Buffalo. To get back into morning drive was my dream, and to be able to do it in a city I love is the ultimate career win for me. Thanks to Donna Baker and the KC team for being so gracious in this process, and thank you to Jim Riley, Joe Siragusa, and John Dimick for believing in me and trusting me with this opportunity.”