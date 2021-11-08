Audacy Adjusts Some Philly Lineups

Revamped weekday programming lineups are coming for three stations in the cluster. Changes are planned for 98.1 WOGL (WOGL-FM), B101.1 (WBEB-FM) and 96.5 TDY (WTDY-FM) in Philadelphia.

98.1 WOGL will welcome Coop as morning show host alongside a soon-to-be-announced co-host. Coop previously hosted mornings for sister station 96.5 TDY. The station will also welcome Domino as afternoon drive host and Bobby Smith will transition to host afternoon drive on B101.1.

Michael Bennett will move from 96.5 TDY afternoon drive to the station’s morning drive. That change brings in Raven to co-host; she previously hosted middays at KHKS-FM in Dallas. Bru, who had previously been heard at nights, will now be heard in afternoon drive. The station will add Kenzie K to host evenings; who will continue in her role as midday show host for Chicago sister station B96 (WBBM-FM).

“These changes will enable us to provide a more premier, entertaining slate of content to our listeners on three local favorites,” said David Yadgaroff, SVP/MM. “We trust these new lineups will best reflect the identity of each station and deliver strong results in the market.”