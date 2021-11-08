SummitMedia Hires OM For Knoxville

SummitMedia has hired Scott Gaines to manage the Knoxville cluster. Gaines will also be PD for WCYQ 101.3 The Wolf.

“Summit Knoxville is excited to welcome a radio veteran of Scott’s caliber to the Knoxville market,” said Randy Chase, EVP. “I’m looking forward to having his expertise and passion part of our team.”

“I am so unbelievably honored to be chosen for the Summit leadership team in Knoxville,” said Gaines. “The heritage of these stations runs deep in Knoxville. I’m excited to be a part of it.”

The Knoxville includes: 100.3 The Wolf (WCYQ), Awesome 93.1 (WNOX), Hot 104.5 (WKHT), and Star 102.1 (WWST).



Gaines joins SummitMedia from Alpha Media where he oversaw 11 stations in the Amarillo cluster.