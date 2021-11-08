New Audacy Digital Business Ops SVP

Palak Forbes has joined Audacy as Senior Vice President, Digital Business Operations. She was most recently Head of Business Development & Operations at The New York Times.

“As we make consistent strides to evolve and enhance our digital and podcast businesses, Palak is a perfect choice to lead our day-to-day efforts to provide a world-class experience for our customers, creators and consumers,” said J.D. Crowley, Chief Digital Officer, Audacy.

“Digital audio is in a really exciting phase where we have evolving audio formats and listening experiences as well as new ways of life emerging from the pandemic,” said Forbes. “I’m so excited to operationalize our strategy across the digital portfolio.”