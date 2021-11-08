Motorcycle Crash Claims KMSU Host

KMSU-FM Host Mark Halverson died in a weekend motorcycle crash. The long-time Minnesota State University Mankato Blues radio host, known on-air as ‘Marconi M. Milquetoast‘, was 70.

According to the Minnesota State University Memorial Page, Halverson started as a host in 1972 on KMSU’s AM sister station and then went on to host KMSU’s ‘Blues Before Monday’ program in 1991.

Halverson was also an Attorney and director of the Minnesota Blues Society according to The Free Press.