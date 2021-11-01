Larry Patrick Has an Invitation For You

All politics is local. In times of crisis, from tornadoes and hurricanes to a global pandemic, it turns out that everything is local. And no media does local better than small and independent broadcast operators.
What’s their secret sauce? Find out as a panel of resourceful, savvy independent and smaller-market broadcasters share their view of the industry’s future from where they sit — at the corner of Main Street & Retail Row.
Larry Patrick of Patrick Communications and Legend Communications invites you to join him and his guests John Caracciolo, President/CEO, JVC Broadcasting; Brian Lilly, CEO, Lilly Broadcasting; DuJuan McCoy, Owner, Circle City Broadcasting; and Bayard H. “Bud” Walters, CEO, The Cromwell Group. for a provocative conversation about local broadcasting, where ideas and opportunities are the name of the game.
You wrote: “…no media does local better than small and independent broadcast operators…” That makes absolutely no sense. In 2021 whatever local media a person wants, whether it be weather, events, emergency info, local sports, on demand music, on demand talk, etc., they can get faster in a better UI on their phone than waiting to hear it on a local commercial radio station.
Further, the three things radio listeners are most interested in, can never be provided by FM radio: Song Skip Functionality, Personalization & Infinite Variety. So yes, there are many media options that do local much better than small and independent broadcast operators. And until those hard truths are recognized, FM will continue to lose credibility. Maybe you can bamboozle your local car dealer but local listeners aren’t fooled & are abandoning FM by the millions.