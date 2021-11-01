Rusty Walker Scholarship Deadline

This Friday, Nov. 5 marks the deadline to apply for the Country Radio Broadcasters Rusty Walker Scholarship program. Three individual scholarships will be awarded and recognized at the CRS 2022 Opening Ceremonies.

Eligible applicants must be full-time radio station employees and first-time CRS attendees. Each scholarship includes a full CRS 2022 registration, as well as airfare and accommodations for three nights, Feb. 23, 2022 – Feb. 25, 2022.

Interested parties must submit a paragraph on why they should be considered as a Rusty Walker Scholar. You can apply Here.