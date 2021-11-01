Movember Is Underway

Benztown is kicking off the 11th Annual Movember Effort. The event is designed to raise funds and awareness for men’s health issues.

Benztown is donating 5% of November new business revenue to ‘Movember Foundation for Men’s Health’. In addition; the company is inviting radio and audio professionals, shows, stations and companies serving the radio industry to join Benztown in growing mustaches, getting active or kicking a bad habit, choosing an epic adventure challenge, or hosting a “Mo-ment” to raise funds and awareness for men’s health through the Movember Foundation.

You can find information on how to join the Benztown Brigade Mo Team Here.