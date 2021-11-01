The musicFIRST Coalition continues it’s push for the American Music Fairness Act (AMFA). The coalition has declared November ‘Music Fairness Awareness Month’, calling on artists and other music creators to use their platforms to garner support for AMFA.

“It has been a century since the first radio broadcast, and still radio corporations continue to fill their airwaves with artists’ music while refusing to fairly compensate them,” said former Congressman Joe Crowley, chair of the musicFIRST coalition. “There is still so much work to be done, but the tide is turning. Congress must stand by working-class music creators and pass the American Music Fairness Act.”

AMFA would require radio’s biggest companies to pay royalties for playing music on their stations. Smaller stations would pay a flat fee. The Local Radio Freedom Act (LRFA) has been introduced in Congress opposing performance royalty on local radio.