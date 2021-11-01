WhyHunger Hungerthon Campaign

Radio/Audio partnerships, celebrity auctions and musician inspired merchandise are all playing a role in the 36th Annual Hungerthon fundraiser and awareness drive. Events kick off this month and run through the holidays.

Hungerthon radio/audio partners include Audacy New York, iHeartMedia New York and SiriusXM. Live Hungerthon Day is set for November 23, will feature live broadcasts, interviews, auctions and exclusive merchandise.

“At its very core, hunger isn’t about a lack of food. It’s about lack of access, lack of a living wage, and lack of social justice,” said Noreen Springstead, Executive Director at WhyHunger. “The power of this campaign – in bringing together our incredible radio partners, sponsors, celebrity ambassadors and thousands of supporters across the country year after year continues to amaze me!”

Celebrity supporters include Yoko Ono Lennon, Bruce Springsteen and others. More info on WhyHunger Hungerthon can be found Here.