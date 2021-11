Cumulus Mediaand Imperative Entertainment have launched The Agent, a true story about Jack Barsky, the longest-surviving known member of the KGB illegals program operated during the height of the Cold War.

Barsky hid in plain sight in America for 10 years, all the while leading dual lives on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. On one fateful day, he was confronted with an impossible choice.

Alden Ehrenreich narrates the series.