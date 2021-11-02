Former Texas Host Gets 3 Life Sentences

The AP is reporting that former Texas host William Neil Gallagher received three life prison sentences for a Ponzi scheme where he bilked millions of dollars from elderly victims.

Gallagher has been in jail since 2019 after being charged with the same crime in another Texas county. He received 25 years for the charges in Dallas County.

Authorities say Gallagher stole between $50,000 to $600,000 from his victims through his Gallagher Financial Group. His financial program was heard on three Texas radio stations at the time.

Here’s the AP story on the most recent sentencing.