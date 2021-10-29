Sales Manager of The Week – Steph Schmid

Marcus Jaeger, owner of Heart of Wisconsin Media says his Sales Manager Steph Schmid was hired just before the pandemic by the previous owner of the stations and was not trained. Jaeger says Schmid rolled up her sleeves and went to work. He calls her fearless and ready to take on all challenges.

Radio Ink: Give us the story about how you got into radio, then into radio sales.

Steph Schmid: My radio story starts in March 2020 and to understand how I got here a brief background in my six-year career in marketing and sales. I got my foot in the door in the marketing field in 2015 while a student at Mid-State Technical College. Started at the Heart of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce as a marketing intern eventually working my way to Marketing Director. In 2016 and again in 2018 I spent six months interning at Renaissance Learning promoting their Annual Renaissance Race Against Cancer. 2020 brought change. I applied for a job with our local radio station. I knew would be a good fit for me because I enjoy executing marketing campaigns and helping businesses reach their marketing goals.

Radio Ink: How did you know you’d be good at selling radio? When did it click?Steph Schmid: Selling radio clicked when I landed my first annual contract, that client had listener interest with us within the first month. After two weeks of this client being on air, we had listeners calling the station to ask for their phone number or asking for their address. After a numerous clients started to gain new customers and reach their marketing goals, I saw that selling radio announcements is something that I was truly good at.

Radio Ink: Why are you a successful leader of salespeople?

Steph Schmid: I take time to preplan with our staff and walk through the process with them. Lead by example. Listen.

Radio Ink: Tell us how you spot a great salesperson

Steph Schmid: How great are their listening skills? Are they attentive? How do they respond to questions, concerns, and feedback?

Radio Ink: How do you keep your team motivated?

Steph Schmid: Creating promos that excited them and their clients, such as Milwaukee Basketball ticket giveaways. Encouraging them to come up with seasonal promotions that clients will find beneficial. Recognizing and being excited about their accomplishments.

How do you keep yourself sharp, up on all the trends, ahead of the competition?Steph Schmid: Staying connect on different forms of media, networking with the local business community, and understanding consumer behavior regionally and locally.

Radio Ink: Over the past 18 months, what are you most proud of?

Steph Schmid: The perseverance of our team throughout a challenging time. We’ve been impressed with their growth.

Radio Ink: What are your expectations for 2022?

Steph Schmid: To grow our team, become a strong unit that works well together as well as with our clients.

Radio Ink: What advice, in this competitive environment, do you have for other sales managers across the country?

Steph Schmid: When you get knocked down get back up. Training is ongoing. Good communication throughout the company is key

