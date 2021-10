Iliad Media Management is offering The ‘Joey & Lauren in the Morning’ show for syndication. The show is based in Boise, Idaho on My 102.7 FM.

“Joey and Lauren are authentic, entertaining, family safe, and the kind of talent you root for to succeed. The show is designed to fit in any market, and is driven by compelling real-time content that generates brand loyalty,” said James Garner, Iliad Media’s Regional Operations Manager.

More information can be found Here.