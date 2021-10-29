Connected Cars Study

Jacobs Media has completed a study on dashboard optimization. In partnership with NAB Amplify a special web presentation, ‘Optimizing How Radio Is Displayed in Connected Cars’ has been set for November 4.

According to Jacobs Media, “We recently completed a qualitative research study for Quu, the company that specializes in synchronized metadata on car dashboards. The study focuses on how music and commercials are presented in cars. We recorded the interviews so you can hear precisely how drivers respond to various dashboard messaging strategies and tactics. In this way, we are able to report key findings and best practices for the dash.”

The Zoom presentation link can be found Here.