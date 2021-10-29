Mile High Sports Betting

Altitude Sports 950 AM will flip to sports betting November 1. The Denver station will carry the full slate of 24/7 sports betting programming from VSiN.

“With hundreds of millions of dollars bet on sports in Colorado, credible sports betting information and analysis is increasingly valuable to Denver sports fans,” said Dave Fleck, GM/SVP. “Our listeners have repeatedly told us that they want informative, quality content focused on sports gaming. We’re responding to those listeners by bringing them some of the most knowledgeable sports betting talk in the business, as we become the home of VSiN in Denver.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to team with Altitude Sports Radio and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment to offer Denver sports fans with premium sports betting content around the clock,” said Brian Musburger, founder, and CEO of VSiN.