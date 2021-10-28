Jim Polito Joins Talk 1200 Boston

iHeartMedia is putting ‘The Jim Polito Show’ on Talk 1200 WXKS. Polito takes over 5 AM-9AM November 1.

“I am proud of Jim and his growth. More than anyone I know, Jim loves politics and the ‘give and take’ that goes with it,” said Sean Davey, President of the New England Area Community Markets for. “For him to be heard in Boston is so exciting and the natural next step in Jim’s growth.”

“Boston is the next stop for making serious talk fun,” said Polito. “I do battle with the political establishment and succeed where others fail by changing minds and waking people up on the ‘right’ side of the bed.”

Polito already airs on iHeart’s NewsRadio 580/94.9FM WTAG Worcester, NewsRadio/98.9FM WHYN Springfield and NewsRadio 920/104.7 WHJJ Providence.