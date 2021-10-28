Corcoran Joins SummitMedia Omaha

Sandy Corcoran is the new Promotions Director for SummitMedia’s Omaha cluster. She previously was Assistant Promotions Director for Entercom’s Phoenix cluster.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to join SummitMedia and their heritage brands in

Omaha,” said Corcoran said. “Radio and music are my biggest passions. I couldn’t be happier to oversee promotions and events for this cluster.”

“After an extensive search, Sandy’s background in marketing and promotions stood out as the perfect fit,” said Rick Parrish, Market President. “Her experience in cluster marketing and developing revenue and ratings marketing campaigns will help us create more value for our advertising partners.”

The Omaha cluster includes: AM 590 ESPN (KXSP), Channel 94.1 (KQCH), Classic Rock 105.9 (KKCD), Star 104.5 (KSRZ) and Z-92 (KEZO).